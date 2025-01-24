Water polo Olympian is keynote for this year’s Back the ‘Pack Night

KAMLOOPS – The former co-captain of Canada’s Olympic women’s water polo team, Waneek Horn-Miller, takes the stage to talk about her experiences at this year’s Back the ‘Pack Night at Thompson Rivers University (TRU)

Faced with discrimination and adversity, Horn-Miller has turned trauma into motivation, emerging as one of North America’s most inspiring Indigenous speakers. She is the keynote speaker for the annual fundraiser, taking place on Tuesday, March 11.

Proceeds from the event benefit student-athletes through crucial scholarships that sustain them throughout their studies and competition.

Horn-Miller is a passionate advocate for building Indigenous sport and uses her unique experiences to promote reconciliation and amplify the importance of striving for one’s dreams.

“Motivation is the biggest thing and the key to your success,” she said. “Look in the mirror and say, ‘I’ve had it with all the excuses. I want to make my dreams my reality, and I want to start today.’”

The keynote presentation is generously sponsored by Comazzetto Group.

What: Back the ‘Pack Night

When: Tuesday, March 11, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: Campus Activity Centre, TRU Kamloops campus

Recently named one of Canada’s most influential women in sport by the Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women in Sport, Horn-Miller earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a Pan Am gold medal, and was named female athlete of the year multiple times as a student-athlete at Carleton University.

Back the ‘Pack Night (formerly The Evening of Champions) will feature appetizers, beverages and games, in addition to the much-anticipated keynote address by Horn-Miller. Guests will receive an exclusive TRU WolfPack gift, sponsored by McDonald’s restaurant.

“We’re inviting everyone in the WolfPack community to join us for a fun evening to Back the ‘Pack,” said Curtis Atkinson, TRU director of Athletics and Recreation.

“Proceeds support scholarships for WolfPack players, which we need so we can recruit the best student-athletes. A ticket purchased for this event is an investment in success.”

Back the ‘Pack Night is a fundraiser that will inspire future victories and ensure TRU’s varsity athletes continue to thrive on and off the field.

