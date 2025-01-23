TRU launches Canada’s first Honours College

KAMLOOPS — Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is launching Canada’s first Honours College in fall, beginning with a University Honours Certificate that offers students a way to enrich their primary degrees through interdisciplinary learning, research and experiential opportunities.

The Honours College is one of eight initiatives approved in 2023 as part of TRU’s Integrated Strategic Planning initiative, modelled after similar honours colleges in the United States, Europe and Asia. The four-year program, with an anticipated initial intake of 60 to 100 students, introduces honours seminar experiences to students in their first year of studies.

The college offers interdisciplinary coursework, such as seminars in Secwépemc Understandings and Opening the Western Door, leadership workshops, study abroad programs and career-focused training to develop critical thinking, intercultural awareness and practical skills to confront societal challenges.

“Academic excellence isn’t just about the grades or credentials students earn — it’s also about the experiences and perspectives students bring,” said Will Garrett-Petts, interim dean of the Faculty of Student Development.

“The Honours College Certificate invites students from diverse backgrounds to contribute to a dynamic academic environment where all can thrive. This is for those students who want to be change-makers.”

Students will also engage in workshops and mentorship opportunities to develop leadership skills, participate in study abroad programs to gain global perspectives and access career-focused training for workforce readiness.

“This is more than a credential — it’s an opportunity for students to gain additional skills that will help them in their future careers, in their communities and in the real world,” said Provost Gillian Balfour. “By combining academic rigour with experiential learning, the program prepares students for leadership roles and equips them to make a difference locally and globally.”

The program provides tailored support to ensure students succeed academically and personally. Additional support, such as flexible schedules and targeted advising, is available to students who face unique challenges.

Led by Garrett-Petts and Kellee Caton, a professor in the Faculty of Adventure, Culinary Arts and Tourism, the development of the Honours College has been a campus-wide collaborative effort involving faculty, students, staff and community stakeholders.

The certificate, approved by TRU’s Senate and Board of Governors last fall, received endorsement from B.C.’s Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills in late December.

