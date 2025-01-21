TRUly Flexible redefines accessibility and flexibility in post-secondary education

KAMLOOPS – Truly flexible learning requires more than traditional classroom or online delivery methods.

With that in mind, Thompson Rivers University (TRU), which has been home to Open Learning in B.C. for 20 years, has launched an initiative to blend online and campus-based learning options in new ways.

TRUly Flexible, as the initiative is called, will serve a wide array of students, from people in remote communities to those balancing careers or caregiving to those studying on-campus who need more flexibility to achieve their educational goals.

Currently, TRU serves approximately 15,000 campus-based students and 16,000 online learners through Open Learning. TRU was created in 2005 when the government amalgamated the University College of the Cariboo with the B.C. Open University.

“TRU, through our Open Learning, has long been a leader in online and distance learning. For 20 years, we have provided meaningful opportunities for a wide range of people who might not otherwise have been able to study at a university,” said Provost Gillian Balfour.

“TRUly Flexible envisions a new kind of accessibility, recognizing that flexibility in education must be driven by students based on where they are in their educational journey and what they need from higher education. This initiative will provide new options for delivery of post-secondary education.”

TRUly Flexible’s first phase focused on strengthening collaboration between on-campus academic programs and Open Learning teams, and redeveloped 100 asynchronous courses across multiple faculties. Phase 2, which begins this spring, will research and test new blended, hybrid and synchronous delivery formats for select on-campus programs.

“We want to ensure we get this work right,” said Balfour. “Our experience with Open Learning has provided us significant skills and understanding around best practices. We know we can do more for learners.”

During the pilot, TRU will consult with faculty, students and experts to assess the support and technology investments needed for new blended or hybrid environments. Faculty will receive mentorship and training through a dedicated community of practice focused on digital pedagogy.

“This is exciting work, and I am thrilled we are at the forefront of this space,” Balfour said. “TRUly Flexible will offer students new options that better reflect their needs. This is about meeting students where they are to encourage and ensure their success.”

–30–

Contact:

Robert Koopmans, Executive Communications Officer

TRU University Relations

250-852-7121 | [email protected]