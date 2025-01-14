TRU launches first of new wildfire programs

KAMLOOPS — Thompson Rivers University (TRU) and the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) are pleased to announce their shared vision for increased educational opportunities in wildfire studies has reached another milestone. Six programs in wildfire science and communication — five certificates and a diploma — have been approved by both the university’s Senate and Board of Governors and completed a 30-day public feedback process.

Three of these certificates, each a semester in length and equal to nine credits, are expected to start at TRU in September 2025. They include the Wildfire Science Certificate (Faculty of Science), a certificate in Sociocultural Dynamics of Wildfire (Faculty of Adventure, Culinary Arts and Tourism), and a certificate in Wildfire Communications and Media (Faculty of Arts).

The Wildfire Science and Sociocultural Dynamics of Wildfire certificates also form part of the first year of a Wildfire Studies Diploma within the Faculty of Arts. The interdisciplinary certificate programs were developed in consultation with community partners and include courses in the sciences and arts.

“TRU is excited to offer these programs and be part of the solution in addressing wildfire challenges,” said TRU Provost and Vice-President Academic Gillian Balfour.

“I’d like to thank the leaders and faculty at TRU who are making this work possible, as well as BCWS for a strong forward-looking partnership.”

Two other approved certificates — Wildfire Leadership and Emergency Communications — are anticipated to start in 2026, along with the diploma in wildfire studies.

These programs mark the university’s first steps toward an independent and distinct wildfire studies discipline, which will be a first in Canada.

TRU Wildfire, in partnership with the BC Wildfire Service, brings together research, education, training and innovation to offer a solutions-focused and comprehensive approach to current and future wildfire challenges. Learn more at tru.ca/wildfire.

