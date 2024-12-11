By Marissa Dederer

For the past 25 years, Cindy James has dedicated her career to the art of assessment.

Over time, her devotion to the craft has elevated the profile of Thompson Rivers University (TRU)’s Assessment Centre, where James has been the principal co-ordinator since 1998.

Housed in the Old Main Building at the Kamloops campus, the Assessment Centre administers thousands of tests annually.

The TRU Assessment Centre is just one of three National College Testing Association (NCTA) certified testing centres in Canada. James believes the certification, which was achieved in 2015 (and re-certified in 2021), has raised the centre’s profile.

It was a rigorous process to go through, she says.

“The NCTA requires documentation related to mission, facilities, test integrity, confidentiality, program evaluation, contracts, staff composition and training, services and public relations,” James says. “All the documentation goes through several reviews, and there is also a site visit.”

The same level of professionalism that went into becoming an NCTA-certified testing centre goes into the work that the Assessment Centre does. That’s everything from entry exams like ACCUPLACER, to external testing, which they provide to agencies outside of TRU.

Changing landscape

How people take exams has changed over time. When James first started at the Assessment Centre, everything was done on paper. Today, approximately 25 per cent of its exams are paper-based, while the rest, like ACCUPLACER, a computer-adaptive test (CAT), are online.

CATs present their own benefits and challenges. These tests tailor the difficulty of questions to the examinee.

“Compared to static tests, CATs reduce testing time because fewer questions are needed to assess skills,” says James. “They also provide more precise scores and enhance security by reducing the number of questions an examinee gets, which combined with unique sets of questions can deter cheating.”

The shift to digital testing has been gradual, but accelerated due to the pandemic. This has forced testing centres to physically adapt as well, with desks converted to computer stations and video monitoring sometimes required. The constant among the change is active proctoring, which James maintains is the most effective way to mitigate cheating.

Proctors — those who oversee exams — dutifully follow established testing protocols like ID checks, securing personal items and actively proctoring tests. They are attentive during exams, recognizing and responding to unusual behaviours, as well as ensuring exams materials are always accounted for.

In addition to proctoring, James also conducts frequent research studies, often exploring the validity and reliability of tests.

A recent study involved comparing test scores by type of proctoring: live remote and in-person. Her study found that aside from an advanced math test, there was no difference.

“It was reassuring to know that scores, overall, were not impacted by proctoring mode,” she says. “However, I was and still am puzzle by the results for the advanced algebra and functions test.”

It’s an area she’s looking to explore deeper on her sabbatical in 2025.

Lengthy resume

James’ role as the co-ordinator of the Assessment Centre is unique within the university, which isn’t unusual in higher education.

“In most cases, the assessment services are a very small, maybe one-person show with some staff to support,” she says. “So, if you want to talk to somebody about what you do, you have to go outside your institution.”

She joined the NCTA in 2006 and became the first non-American to serve on the governing board from 2015-2018. James is currently a member of the editorial board for the Journal of NCTA and co-chair of the NCTA Proctor Certification Committee.

She was heavily involved in developing an online exam to certify proctors, which was published in early 2024.

“Creating a standardized international test with my colleagues from NCTA to enhance the credibility of one of the most important aspects of our profession was the pinnacle of achievement,” says James.

James completed her PhD in Educational Studies at the University of British Columbia, where she focused on emotional intelligence and first-year undergraduate’s experiences at TRU.

She has received numerous awards for her contributions to the field of assessment and TRU, including the NCTA President’s Award twice (in 2018 and 2024) as well as TRU’s Chair Leadership Award in 2023.

Making connections

James has been busy setting up Canadian counterparts to the NCTA. She helped establish and served as the founding president of the British Columbian Higher Testing Association in 2012, and the Canadian Higher Education Testing Association in 2018.

As she eclipses 25 years with TRU’s Assessment Centre, focus turns to her legacy.

“I hope I will be remembered for my commitment and contributions to the assessment field in higher education,” she says. “It’s gratifying to know that I played a valuable role in the creation of two Canadian associations, contributed to some lasting initiatives with an international association and shared my assessment knowledge and research with pertinent audiences through presentations and publications.

“I hope all of this will benefit current and future testing professionals.”