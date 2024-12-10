Gift supports research on climate resilience

By Anita Rathje

KAMLOOPS – A $100,000 donation will fund new research at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) that explores the role of British Columbia’s parks in climate resilience, reconciliation and Indigenous-led conservation.

The Blair Climate Change Research Initiative grant was awarded to Dr. Courtney Mason, TRU professor and Canada Research Chair in Rural Livelihoods and Sustainable Communities.

Mason’s two-year research project, Parks as climate resilience, reconciliation and Indigenous-led conservation, will increase understanding of how parks can minimize risks to local ecosystems, foster socio-economic opportunities and manage climate-related environmental change.

“With federal, provincial and Indigenous governments currently working together to massively expand park systems throughout the country, protected areas led by Indigenous communities have now become a beacon of hope for natural climate solutions,” said Mason.

Dr. Joel Wood is an associate professor of economics at TRU and co-lead on the project.

“It is great to see support for a project that brings together researchers from different backgrounds across the TRU campus to study such an important topic related to climate change and reconciliation. This funding support is critical for starting the project and will be key to securing additional research grants to expand its scope,” he said.

An anonymous donor gave $100,000 to create the Blair Climate Change Research Initiative Fund to support a research endeavour focused on tackling the challenges of climate change. It is the first time a philanthropic gift has been dedicated to an interdisciplinary research project at TRU.

“I’m very concerned about what’s happening with our climate, and I want to do something that might make a difference,” the donor said.

“I like the idea of getting people from different perspectives together because I know the science is important, but changing people’s attitudes is also important. To do that, psychology, sociology, science and all the parts have to come together.”

Joining co-leads Mason and Wood on the project are a team of TRU faculty members from several faculties: Jessica Owen, natural resource science; Patrick Brouder, Kimberly Thomas-Francois and Jason Johnston, tourism; Natalie Clark, social work; and Rod McCormick, education.

