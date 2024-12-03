Foundation Gala raises over $230,000 for students

The TRU Foundation Gala raised $234,503 during the first Winter’s Ball held in TRU’s Grand Hall on Nov. 16.

More than 300 friends of TRU gathered to support higher education at the sold-out event, presented by RBC. Donors bid on 33 silent auction items, gave their best shot in the ring toss, bought raffle and 50/50 tickets, and raised their paddles at the event’s live Fund-a-Need auction.

Proceeds raised go toward TRU Foundation awards, bursaries and scholarships as well as the annual fund-a-need cause. The 2024 Fund-a-Need live auction raised $80,718 in support of TRU Wildfire, with Enbridge stepping up to donate the final $10,000 to put the total over the $80,000 goal. Proceeds of the auction will equip up to 20 student researchers with Nomex fireproof clothing and safety gear, along with essential tools like chainsaws and radios required for field research.

Fund-a-Need was introduced in 2020 to support a single item or cause, in addition to funds raised for awards.

Kim Cassar Torreggiani, associate vice-president advancement, thanked guests for coming and emphasized the incredible impact of philanthropy.

“Philanthropy has the power to transform society, and we are grateful to all our donors for their support — past, present and future,” said Cassar Torreggiani. “Last year, 975 students received awards through the TRU Foundation. Now we have the capacity to help even more.”

The TRU Foundation Gala is a longstanding event that has been raising funds for student awards, bursaries and scholarships through the TRU Foundation Open Awards since 1993. This year’s gala introduced a new theme, A Winter’s Ball, which will continue for future events.

During the event, TRU Tremendous Raffle tickets were on sale and the early bird prize was drawn, with Andrea Seebach winning a $1,500 gift voucher to Flight Centre. Tickets for the grand prizes, as well as the 50/50 draw, are on sale until March 16 online at tru.rafflenexus.com.

The grand prizes are a trip for two anywhere WestJet flies and a two-day journey on the world-famous Rocky Mountaineer train tours. Both prizes as well as the 50/50 prize of cold, hard cash will be drawn on March 17, 2025.

The second annual Winter’s Ball will be held Nov. 15, 2025.

Visit tru.ca/giving to learn more about philanthropy at TRU.