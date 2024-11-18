Wired for success: student finds her spark in trades

A transformative shift has been taking place in the world of trades as women increasingly take on roles traditionally dominated by men in plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, welding and beyond, strengthening the workforce for a more equitable and inclusive industry.

Thompson River University (TRU) Williams Lake trades student Alexandra McCormack, a second-year construction electrician apprentice, embodies this change by challenging stereotypes and building a career she can take pride in.

Building circuits

Before finding her path as an electrician, McCormack worked in several roles to make ends meet, including positions at Starbucks, at a local pharmacy and at an auto parts company.

“I first dreamed of being a psych nurse because I really like the human brain,” says McCormack, “but then I realized I may not be well-suited for the demands of the job.”

The idea of becoming an electrician took shape during her next job at the local mill, thanks to the encouragement of a few co-workers including her older brother, her strongest supporter.

“Some of the supervisors saw my work ethic, and they said I’d do really well in electrical, that I have the brain and the physical ability for it. It put a drive in me to do it,” she says.

“My dad served in the Navy for 10 years as a radio technician and hearing about his experiences, which I found really cool, may have also influenced me.”

McCormack asked management about a position working with the electricians at the mill and was told they would look into it. As weeks turned into months without any progress, she decided to take the initiative and applied to the trades program at the Williams Lake campus, where nearly half of her classmates are women.

According to McCormack, many people, particularly in Williams Lake, are supportive of women entering trades. “When you share what you’re training for, they’re very encouraging, which makes you want to continue to do better.”

After completing her first year of schooling and not hearing back from the mill, McCormack applied to Gridlock Electric, where she was welcomed with open arms. She hasn’t looked back since.

“I’m a bit of a perfectionist, and in this line of work you get to spend the time needed to do a good job. And I love using my brain, I love math, and there’s a lot of math involved.”

McCormack says as an apprentice she’s gained plenty of hands-on experience, learning practical skills on the job.

“At this point, I could wire a house by myself, whereas before I didn’t even know how to wire a light fixture. I’m proud of the progress I’ve made,” she says.

“This profession allows me to work in various settings such as residential, commercial and industrial. There are so many different opportunities in this field, which is what I truly appreciate about the program at TRU and the experience I’ve gained. I just know that this is my career, and no one is going to take that away from me — I can guarantee that.”