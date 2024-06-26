TRU Alumni, philanthropy initiatives recognized with national awards

TRU has been recognized with four Prix d’Excellence awards from the Canadian Council for Advancement of Education (CCAE), an organization that promotes excellence in educational advancement.

On June 18 and 19, the CCAE’s 2023 Prix d’Excellence celebrated the outstanding achievements in post-secondary institutions across Canada.

TRU was recognized with two gold medals: Best Special Initiative for the New Alumni Welcome Reception and Best Report to Donors for Your Report on Philanthropy 2022-2023. TRU also received two bronze medals: Best Alumni Initiative for the campaign “TRU Alumni Are Seriously Amazing” and Best Print Brochure, Newsletter or Flyer for the Flavours of the 40th Cookbook.

Your Report on Philanthropy is published annually in print and online by the Office of Advancement, showcasing the impact of charitable contributions to TRU. The 2022-23 report, written by Advancement and designed by TRU Marketing and Communications, showcased how philanthropy advances reconciliation, scholarship, athletic achievement and more.

It featured the words of students, donors, faculty and alumni like Rob Williamson, who shared words about his support for the Dr. Norm Daley Initiative: “The idea was to get behind something that’s bigger than us. It’s about us wanting students to have better opportunities, enhancing TRU and definitely showing our gratitude. This initiative is here to help make the university the best it can be and the most accessible it can be.” The 2023-2024 Report on Philanthropy will be published in September.

The New Alumni Welcome Reception is a social gathering hosted by TRU Alumni that runs daily during spring convocation in Kamloops, hosting graduates at the nostalgic TRU Gymnasium immediately following every convocation ceremony.

Grads, along with their guests and families, have the chance to mingle, bid fond farewells to faculty and staff, take memorable photos with iconic TRU symbols and visit the official TRU Convocation portrait studio. The 2024 event set a record for most attendees, welcoming nearly 10,000 people over three days and six convocation ceremonies. The TRU Gaglardi convocation ceremony on June 5, 2024 was the largest cohort of graduates to date, with more than 500 students crossing the stage.

The Flavours of the 40th Cookbook was published by TRU Alumni and TRU World in celebration of TRU World’s 40th anniversary in 2023. The cookbook features recipes from international students and alumni from across the globe. Limited print editions are available. For a digital or print copy, contact [email protected].

Lastly, “TRU Alumni Are Seriously Amazing” was a lighthearted marketing campaign that highlighted the interesting and exciting achievements of TRU alumni and invited alumni to share their successes for a chance to win a giveaway. Watch the video.

TRU Alumni partnered with Marketing and Communications on both the Flavours of the 40th and the TRU Alumni Are Seriously Amazing campaign.