TRU hits refresh on summer tours

KAMLOOPS – Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is again offering family-friendly summer activities on campus by expanding its summer tour options for students, families and the surrounding community.

Building on the popularity of last year’s debut of Kamloops campus summer tours, this year’s program has added two new choices for drop-in experiences. Here are all the summer tour options available:

Scheduled tours: Mon. to Fri. at 10 a.m. Book on our website here.

Family scavenger hunts: Drop-in.

Self-guided tours: Drop-in. Get the digital brochure here.

Prospective students are encouraged, as always, to schedule walking tours for weekdays at 10 a.m. to learn about campus amenities, facilities, what’s new and what’s on the horizon for the 250-acre Kamloops campus, located on the traditional and unceded territory of the Secwépemc.

The Family Scavenger Hunt welcomes all families new and familiar with TRU to stop in and interactively explore everything the main campus has to offer while having some fun. Maybe some of the resident deer will show up.

Self-guided tours are available for anyone wanting to go at their own pace. Brochures are available in print and online.

Free tour packages for the scavenger hunt or the self-guided tours are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Future Students office, 850 Sk’lep Trail (or in the labelled bin outside the office after hours).

Contact:

Abby McIlravey, associate future student advisor

Future Students | Thompson Rivers University

250-852-7160 | [email protected]