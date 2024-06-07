TRU meets international standard in energy management

Thompson Rivers University’s (TRU) energy management system has achieved a leading international standard, the ISO 50001.

TRU has successfully developed an energy management system that complies with the ISO 50001 standard, widely recognized as one of the leading international standards for energy management (ISO stands for the International Organization for Standardization).

This new energy management system plays a crucial role in improving TRU’s overall energy efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and demonstrating the university’s commitment to sustainability and responsible energy management.

The standard TRU is now meeting allows organizations that commit to address their impact, conserve resources and improve the bottom line through efficient energy management.

This achievement is part of a funding program by Natural Resources Canada that aims to assist organizations like TRU enhance their energy performance. Meeting this standard aligns with TRU’s environmental policies and value of being a world leader in sustainability.

The ISO 50001 provides a framework of requirements that are based on the plan-do-check-act cycle for continuous improvement that calls for organizations to:

Develop a policy for more efficient use of energy.

Fix targets and objectives to meet the policy.

Use data to better understand and make decisions about energy use.

Measure the results.

Review how well the policy works.

Continually improve energy management.

Learn more about the university’s efforts to improve energy use and commitment to maintaining this standard.