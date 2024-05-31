Seeing double at Williams Lake Commencement 2024

While TRU Williams Lake students, along with their families and friends, celebrated their academic accomplishments at Commencement 2024 Friday, there was a pair of graduates for whom two seems to be a special number.

Twins Keeley and Brianna Patey marked their second TRU graduation at this year’s celebration.

Five years ago to the day, the Pateys marked their completion of the TRU Youth in Trades carpentry program. And they completed that program before they had even finished high school.

“We got to graduate from university before high school,” said Brianna.

On Friday, they both added another milestone to their achievements, by graduating from the Educational Assistant and Community Support program.

Both said they like the school environment, and Brianna hinted it might be in their genes.

“Our grandparents were in education,” she said.

Even as they graduate, they are still in school — working. Keeley is employed full-time at Marie Sharpe Elementary School as an education assistant while Brianna works on call with School District 27 and is seeking a full-time job.