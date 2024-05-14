TRU recognizes Nathan Matthew with chancellor emeritus

KAMLOOPS — Dr. Nathan Matthew, outgoing chancellor at Thompson Rivers University (TRU), is being honoured with an emeritus designation at this year’s Spring Convocation.

TRU confers the title of chancellor emeritus on Matthew during convocation ceremonies at the Kamloops campus on Wed., June 5, at 2:30 p.m. The emeritus designation recognizes individuals who have contributed much to the university and the community over the years, and who, after retirement, wish to continue a supportive relationship with TRU, its faculty and its students.

“My relationship with the Thompson Rivers University began in the Caribou College days, initially as challenging, but evolving into an alliance based on respect and collaboration,” he said.

Chancellor Emeritus Dr. Nathan Matthew

Matthew is one of Canada’s most-respected advocates for Indigenous education. A member of the Simpcw First Nation and former Kúkwpi7 (chief), he was a senior negotiator for First Nations education in BC, playing a key role in advancing education jurisdiction legislation. In 2006, Matthew received an honorary doctorate from TRU and he joined the university as its inaugural executive director of Aboriginal Education. For the next eight years, he oversaw numerous successful efforts to indigenize the campus and curriculum.

For his advocacy in education, Matthew was recognized nationally with the Indspire Award for Education in 2017. His belief in the power of education to change lives and communities continued to inspire colleagues and students at TRU in his role as chancellor from 2018 to 2024. The first Indigenous person in that role at TRU, Matthew taught the university community about Secwépemc values through his example. TRU values his wisdom and guidance as chancellor emeritus.

Convocation ceremonies take place on June 4, 5 and 6, at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day, at the Tournament Capital Centre. (More details below.)

TRU Spring Convocation 2024 schedule

Tuesday, June 4

10 a.m.

Faculty of Law

Honorary Doctorate to Kye7e Cecilia Dick DeRose

2:30 p.m.

School of Trades and Technology with Faculty of Education and Social Work

Honorary Doctorate to Dr. Muriel Sasakamoose

Wednesday, June 5

10 a.m.

Faculty of Science

Honorary Doctorate to Dr. Bruce Damer

2:30 p.m.

Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics

Chancellor Emeritus to Dr. Nathan Matthew

Thursday, June 6

10 a.m.

Faculty of Arts

Honorary Doctorate to Dr. Garry Gottfriedson (address by pre-recorded message)

2:30 p.m.

Faculty of Adventure, Culinary Arts and Tourism with School of Nursing

Honorary Doctorate to Kevin Loring (address by pre-recorded message)