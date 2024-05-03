TRU campus bird walk open to public

KAMLOOPS —Professor Emerit and avid ornithologist Dr. Tom Dickinson leads a bird tour at the Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Kamloops campus that’s open to anyone interested in our local feathered friends.

Dickinson will identify birds throughout the Kamloops campus, while also pointing out the dangers that some windows can pose.

The walkabout starts at 8 a.m. at the gazebo in the Horticulture Gardens, with pastries served. It is expected to wrap up at around noon back at the garden, where pizza will be available. There is no cost, but people are asked to register at the TRU Sustainability Office at [email protected] (registration is limited to 20 people). (Those who want to do a shorter walk have that option, but they should let organizers know when they register.)

Date: Thursday, May 23

Time: 8 a.m. to noon

Location: TRU Horticulture Gardens

Details: Bring walking shoes, water, a hat, sunscreen and birding equipment such as binoculars or a camera.

Contact:

James Gordon, Manager of Sustainability Programs

Sustainability Office, Thompson Rivers University

(250) 562-2740 (cellphone) or (250) 852-7153 | [email protected]