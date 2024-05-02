TRU fast tracks Williams Lake early childhood program to meet demand

WILLIAMS LAKE – Thompson Rivers University (TRU) has created an Early Childhood Education program specifically to meet a labour shortage in Williams Lake and area.

While this diploma program is usually 18 months in duration, the university has condensed it into 12 months. This is a one-time intake of this program in Williams Lake that should see graduates move quickly into careers after graduating.

The BC government has created additional financial incentives for eligible early childhood education workers, including a top-up of hourly wages and bonuses for certified infant toddler or special needs educators.

The program is open now for applications, with classes starting in fall. There are 25 seats available.

The ECE program brings an increase of accessible, affordable, inclusive and high-quality early childhood educators into the community, enriching the lives of children. The program also promotes inclusion and equality by alleviating some of the pressure put on primary caregivers, most often women, which TRU is proud to support.

More information is available at tru.ca/wl-ece

