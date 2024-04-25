Registrations open for workplace investigations conference

KAMLOOPS — Employers, practitioners, employment lawyers, government officials, academics and human resource professionals are invited to a two-day conference on workplace investigations.

The Workplace Investigations in Canada: Current Issues and Future Directions conference is co-hosted by Thompson Rivers University, Fulton and Company LLP and the Association of Workplace Investigators. It provides a unique opportunity for industry professionals from around the world to share and gather insights, while networking with other stakeholders.

“In recent years, workplace investigations have become a major tool of employment law and regulation,” says Matt Malone, TRU law faculty member and author of We Have Received a Complaint: The Fraught World of Workplace Justice.

“As workers become more aware of their rights in the workplace, and as more employers use investigations to mitigate and address potential liability, workplace investigations have become an important tool to ensure workplaces meet required legal standards.

“This conference hopes to identify and discuss current issues and future directions in the field, taking up issues like threshold assessments, what constitutes conduct ‘in the workplace,’ appeals of investigations, anonymous complainants and issues of bias and equity, as well as the international perspective and investigations in contexts like sports. We hope it will become the first in a series of conferences on workplace investigations in Canada.”

Date: Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31

Time: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. PDT

Location: TRU Faculty of Law, 835 University Dr., Kamloops

Cost: Early-bird and student rates are available

The event is open to students, alumni, faculty and the public. Registration is through Eventbrite.

This is a not-for-profit event. Any remaining funds will be used to support TRU Faculty of Law students.

Contact:

Jill LaPlaca, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator

Fulton and Company LLP

(250) 851-2334 | [email protected]