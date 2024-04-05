Public welcome to explore privilege and anti-racism at TRU conference

KAMLOOPS – Do you ever wonder why there are people who manoeuvre through life with few limitations? You may be familiar with the type of person who has access to virtually anything they want. All doors appear to be open for them naturally and there is very little they need to do when entering a space to feel a sense of belonging.

What you may not be aware of is that such people have a number of unspoken — perhaps unearned — provisions that grant only them, not everyone, access.

A two-day conference at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) explores unearned advantages that some people possess.

The Unearned Assets Conference, which features compelling keynote speeches, panel discussions, networking and workshops, is open to the public as well as TRU faculty, staff and students. Participants delve into their own provisions as they learn about unearned assets and privileges that often go unnoticed in society.

Keynote speakers include:

Peggy McIntosh, author of the seminal work White Privilege: The Invisible Knapsack, delivers an eye-opening keynote address that is sure to inspire profound reflection and dialogue.

Jesse Lipscombe, an acclaimed actor and activist, energizes the second day with a session that may cover topics from neurodiversity to the intersections of various social ‘isms.’

Participants can expect engaging discussions led by seasoned equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) professionals and scholars, and networking opportunities with like-minded individuals. The conference gives participants a chance to examine their privilege while learning from scholars and practitioners working in EDI and anti-racism.

Hosted by TRU’s Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism, this exciting event has limited seats available to the public. The conference program offers a diverse line up of scholars and practitioners who come from Massachusetts, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

This conference will prompt particpants to become aware of how they are positioned and the position they assign to others, based upon the provisions at their disposal. It is a fantastic opportunity to learn while pressing the proverbial ‘reset’ button.

What: Unearned Assets Conference

Where: TRU Campus Activity Centre, Mountain Room (third floor)

When: Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information and registration: https://www.tru.ca/vpacademic/edi-ar-office/unearned-assets.html

–30–

Contact:

Michele Young, communications content manager

TRU University Relations

250-828-5361 | [email protected]