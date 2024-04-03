TRU seeks homestay families for international students

KAMLOOPS — Kamloops families have a chance to open their doors to the world as Thompson Rivers University (TRU) launches its search for 60 households to welcome international students for two to four weeks this July and August.

TRU’s Homestay program promises students a journey of cultural immersion while families create lasting bonds and memories. It facilitates cultural immersion for international students attending the International Training Centre classes and activities. Students experience Canadian culture by staying with local families and enhance their language skills in a welcoming and safe environment.

“Broadening horizons and fostering intercultural understanding lies at the heart of Thompson Rivers University’s Homestay program. It is a community that empowers supportive and immersive experiences for students from around the world,” says Baihua Chadwick, vice-president International.

Students between ages 14 to 19 from Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mexico, Ghana and Colombia participate in a two- or four-week Language and Culture program. The curriculum includes language studies, intercultural workshops and electives covering topics like sustainability, leadership and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Hosts receive a weekly stipend to cover room and board, along with ongoing support from TRU World’s dedicated Homestay team. Families provide students with breakfast, lunch and cooked dinners, and ensure they feel welcomed and cared for throughout their stay.

Beyond the essentials, hosts are invited to share the vibrant spirit of the community through weekend sightseeing and local activities, creating enriching experiences for students and themselves.

Additionally, hosts are responsible for transportation to and from the airport or TRU, at the beginning and end of the program, so students have a seamless transition.

“My favourite part of being a Homestay parent is the learning that comes with having students. My kids and I get to grow and understand more about the country they are from and the way of life in that country. After meeting some very wonderful people through Homestay, I plan to visit some of the countries where my students have come from and perhaps even see them while I am there,” said Susan, a recent Homestay parent.

For more information or to apply to become a Homestay family, interested families can request more information at tru.ca/homestay.

–30–

Contact:

Michele Young, Manager of Communications Content

Thompson Rivers University

[email protected] | 250-828-536