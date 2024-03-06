TRU celebrates global Indigenous women’s conference along with IDays 2024

KAMLOOPS – Two global events are coming together at Thompson Rivers University (TRU), creating a week-long celebration of culture, knowledge and community.

The opening ceremony of this year’s TRU’s annual cultural celebration IDays, is augmented with the simultaneous opening of the two-day Knowledge Makers conference, which highlights the work of an international research cohort of Indigenous Women, a collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

The conference, called Coyote Brings the Food: Healing the land while healing from the land, runs March 11 and 12 and includes the proud launch of this international cohort’s published Knowledge Makers Journal and an Indigenous research conference on Indigenous Peoples’ food and knowledge systems, Indigenous women and climate change. This volume of the journal represents a milestone in the collective efforts to highlight the work and research of Indigenous women worldwide.

“Knowledge Makers is based on the principle that we are all researchers, and that the youth must be empowered to find the solutions to climate change. It is also based on the belief that Indigenous Peoples have the solutions to address climate change and to co-exist with nature as they have done for tens of thousands of years,” says Dr. Rod McCormick, professor and director of the All My Relations Research Centre at TRU.

IDays 2024 starts the week’s journey of cultural celebration and environmental stewardship on Monday, March 11, TRU’s Kamloops campus, hosted on the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc territory. This vibrant event, graced by UN delegates, government officials, people from the region and the university community, highlights diversity and inclusivity, food security and collective action in climate resiliency.

Opening day speakers, including Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 Roseanne Casimir, set the stage for IDays and the two-day Coyote Brings the Food: Healing the land while healing from the land Conference.

IDays continues until Friday, March 15, and invites all to join in fostering interconnection, inspiring conversation and celebrating cultures. The week-long celebration creates a profound sense of community and inclusivity through an array of events. The agenda includes opening ceremonies, keynote speeches, cultural showcases, cooking demonstrations and dance lessons.

The capstone event of IDays is the Showcase, which promises a kaleidoscope of colors, tastes and talents on March 15 at 3 p.m. in TRU’s Old Gym. The Showcase features a spectacular fashion show, a food festival spotlighting local culinary treasures and interactive educational booths.

Captivating performances include singing, dancing and other talents from TRU and Kamloops community members.

“Now more than ever, we need to find ways to come together, celebrate together and build connections of understanding and acceptance,” says TRU Vice-President International Baihua Chadwick. “IDays and the Knowledge Makers contribute to the university’s cornerstone vision of Kw’seltktnéws, that we are all related and interconnected with nature, each other and all things. We hope everyone in the community will join us.”

–30–

Contact:

Michele Young, Manager of Communications Content

Thompson Rivers University

[email protected] | 250-828-536