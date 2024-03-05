Day of Giving exceeds goal by over $33,000

TRU’s seventh annual Day of Giving raised $81,591.50 for TRU students at the Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses last week, smashing the goal to raise $48,000 in 48 hours.

A total of 223 donors — including alumni, long-time individual supporters, organizations and new contributors — chose from several areas to make their donation during the campaign, held Feb. 29 and March 1. This year’s donors also include 90 current TRU students who visited the Day of Giving booth on campus, at which they allocated $970 provided by an anonymous donor to the funds of their choice.

Organizers are overwhelmed by the community’s generosity.

“We are absolutely thrilled and so encouraged by the support of this year’s Day of Giving,” says Katrina Harding, advancement officer, annual giving. “It signifies not only financial relief for students, but also that the communities of TRU — including alumni, Kamloops, Williams Lake, the surrounding areas — are taking action to help improve the world by increasing access to education.”

This year, donors gave generously to student scholarships, awards and bursaries, and the Health Care Equipment Fund, which was created to continue funding health-care kits following the success of last year’s Day of Giving event, which raised money to provide lab kits to nursing and respiratory technology students.

What donors said

“As an employee, it is a small gesture on my part to show my gratitude of the many rewarding years TRU has provided me.” — John Salvatore

“In honour of the amazing work TRU does to support Indigenous students in their academic pursuits!” — Lori Marchand

“My educational journey at TRU was helped along by financial support from the TRU Foundation and the amazing people there and in the Financial Aid and Awards office. It’s my turn to be on the other side. Students matter.” — Elizabeth Andrucson

“This is a tribute to the nurses and other health-care professionals who fought through the stress of COVID.” — Rob Allan

Day of Giving 2024 is over, but TRU students need support year-round. For more ways to give, visit tru.ca/giving.