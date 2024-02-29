Lecture series ignites minds, inspires change

KAMLOOPS — A lecture series by Thompson Rivers University (TRU) faculty that focuses on issues of human rights and social justice has returned for its third year.

Little Lectures, Big Ideas debuted in spring of 2022 as a community event tied to the launch of the university’s new Master of Arts in Human Rights and Social Justice program. Each TED-style talk aims to highlight the diverse research contributions of our Arts faculty, fostering an engaging platform for interaction with the wider community.

The event is free to all; refreshments are provided. Space is limited, so anyone interested is asked to register through Eventbrite to reserve a seat.

Date: Thursday, March 14

Time: 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. (Doors close at 6:45 p.m.)

Location: Paramount Theatre – 503 Victoria Street, Kamloops

This year’s speakers are:

Dr. Jenna Woodrow — The Politics of Knowledge

Join Dr. Jenna Woodrow as she explores the role that oppression plays in producing beliefs and discusses how we can use those findings to help reduce harms in our communities.

Dr. Sarah Moritz — “St’át’imc: The Salmon People”: Candid Reflections on Gathering Salish Voices for Change

Learn about transformative stories on wild salmon and water and how these were gathered toward the acclaimed “St’át’imc: The Salmon People” documentary film. Moritz will share key insights from her research on gathering voices, reciprocal kindness and Salish teachings toward a good life for all.

Dr. Saira Bano — People Power: Preventing War and Promoting Peace

Dr. Saira Bano will explore how historical nonviolent resistance, organized by communities, influences politics and challenges oppression. Her insights offer hope for a more peaceful world shaped by the collective efforts of people power.

Dr. Darryl Carlyle-Moses — At the Crossroads: Rainfall Partitioning by Tree Canopies and Its Importance for Climate Change Impact Mitigation

Join Dr. Darryl Carlyle-Moses as he shares highlights from his research on how rainfall partitioning by tree canopies plays a vital role in water and nutrient cycling and how understanding the ways in which trees interact with rainfall can help us mitigate the impacts of global climate change.

Little Lectures, Big Ideas is presented by TRU Alumni and the TRU Faculty of Arts.

Contact:

Kim Van Haren, Content Specialist

University Relations, Thompson Rivers University

778-471-8389 | [email protected]