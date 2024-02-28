TRU celebrates Indigenous Awareness Week

KAMLOOPS – Indigenous Awareness Week is back at Thompson Rivers University (TRU), honouring First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultures. From March 4 to 8, TRU and Kamloops community members are invited to campus for an event-filled week promoting Indigenous heritage, history and diversity.

This year’s theme honours Indigenous leaders and Elders and connects TRU and the surrounding communities.

“This week is a long-standing annual event at TRU and is a chance for anyone to learn and celebrate Indigenous cultures through participation,” says Vernie Clement, associate director in the Office of Indigenous Education. “The events allow for people to engage in different ways, and there is something for everyone.”

Interactive events include red dress beading, Knowledge Makers presentations and Secwepemctsín language lessons. Some events are hosted in partnership with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, Elders, local Indigenous community members, students, faculty and staff across the university.

All events are FREE. Some may have limited seating and require pre-registration. For more information, visit https://www.tru.ca/indigenous/indigenous-awareness-week.html.

Dates: Monday, March 4 to Friday, March 8

Times: Visit the calendar of events

Location: Various locales on TRU Kamloops campus – 805 TRU Way

Vernie Clement, Associate Director

Office of Indigenous Education, Thompson Rivers University

[email protected]