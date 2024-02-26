Lecture explores how technology is revolutionizing precision ranching

Today’s precision ranching technologies are sophisticated, diverse and revolutionary. From drones and wireless fencing to livestock GPS ear tags and precision breeding techniques, each is designed to provide ranchers with new ways of managing their assets, which include both cattle and rangelands.

“Precision ranching is all about grazing the right animal in the right place at the right time,” says Dr. John Church, a professor in Natural Resource Science. “These recent technological advancements will not only revolutionize grazing management they will facilitate future regenerative agriculture practices to benefit society as a whole.”

With the development of these new technologies, forward-thinking ranchers and researchers such as Church are changing the agricultural landscape while driving Canada’s next green revolution. As the Regional Innovation Chair in Cattle Industry Sustainability, Church is leading the way forward.

On Tuesday, March 26, Church, who was appointed tripartite professor in 2023, discusses improved 21st-century animal and land management in his lecture at the TRU Inaugural Professorial Lecture series. The lecture, Emerging precision ranching technology is enabling a smart biome, looks at innovative practices and technologies leading to the sustainability and enhancement of the livestock industry, rangelands, meat production and related products.

TRU and Kamloops communities are encouraged to attend the public lecture, which is part of a series providing an opportunity to meet professors and gain an understanding of their scholarship, research and teaching.

In-person seating is limited at the lecture, which will be held in the Scratch Café in the Culinary Arts Centre on Tuesday, March 26, from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Please RSVP by Saturday, March 23.