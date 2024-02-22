Support the ‘Pack at Evening of Champions

Former Humboldt Broncos player Kaleb Dahlgren shares his story of gratitude and resilience at the TRU WolfPack Evening of Champions on Tuesday, March 12. Proceeds from the event will benefit student-athletes through crucial scholarships that sustain them throughout their studies and competition.

Dahlgren is an athlete, bestselling author, community leader and survivor of the 2018 Humboldt bus crash. Described as “a story of courage” by Wayne Gretzky, Dahlgren’s memoir, Crossroads, documents a life of perseverance, gratitude and hope in spite of hardship and tragedy.

“I have had the privilege of reading Kaleb’s book and have heard him speak live,” says Director of Athletics and Recreation Curtis Atkinson, who approached Dahlgren earlier in 2023 to speak at TRU. “I know attendees will enjoy an inspiring message.”

Dahlgren is a diabetes and mental-health advocate, a mentor and a community builder as well as a dedicated student currently pursuing his dream of becoming a chiropractor.

The Evening of Champions (formerly the WolfPack Scholarship Breakfast) takes place at the TRU Campus Activity Centre Tuesday, March 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring appetizers, beverages and games, in addition to the much-anticipated keynote.

“The TRU WolfPack Evening of Champions is our most important fundraiser for student-athletes,” says Atkinson. “All proceeds go directly to student-athlete scholarships, which are critical in attracting the best student-athletes to TRU. A ticket purchased for this event is an investment in tomorrow’s leaders.”

Tickets are available now for the TRU WolfPack Evening of Champions — a fundraiser that will celebrate triumphs, inspire future victories and ensure TRU’s varsity athletes continue to shine on and off the field.