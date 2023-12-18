New Computer Engineering program opens doors to in-demand careers

KAMLOOPS – Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is launching a five-year Computer Engineering program to meet the growing industry demand for engineers across technology sectors.

Set to begin in the fall of 2024, the program gives students a broad background in the theory and application of hardware and software technologies.

“In terms of the significance of computer engineering, anyone who has that skill set will have more job opportunities,” says Interim Associate Vice-President Academic Faheem Ahmed. “Because more and more consumer products include hardware and software, this discipline appeals to students and stands out in a market with emerging technologies.”

The program includes a mandatory one-year co-op placement, where students gain valuable experience and are provided with networking opportunities prior to graduation.

Employment opportunities for computer engineers are diverse and include positions in health care, telecommunications and the automotive industry, to name a few.

TRU already offers a Bachelor of Engineering in Software Engineering, which provides the technical knowledge and skills needed to be an expert in the software engineering field. TRU is the only post-secondary institution offering both programs in the BC Interior.

The 2021 BC Labour Market Outlook revealed that while BC’s computer systems design and related services industry grew before the pandemic, the industry grew more rapidly during the pandemic because of increasing digitalization, automation and work from home.

“We’re proud to offer an expanded suite of technology-based programming that produces graduates in high-demand fields,” says Dean of Science Greg Anderson.

“Adding another engineering discipline raises TRU’s capacity to offer other programs and gives students choice within technology-based programming depending on their interests,” says Ahmed.

Contact:

Dr. Faheem Ahmed, Interim Associate Vice-President Academic

250-828-5443 | [email protected]