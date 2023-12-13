Health-care grants benefit TRU students

KAMLOOPS – Students in certain health-care programs at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) can get $2,000 to $5,000 per program year in Priority Health grants toward their studies at the Kamloops or Williams Lake campuses or online through Open Learning.

Various funding and financial aid options are now available to new and ongoing students in eligible programs – including Open Learning’s Medical Lab Assistant Certificate program and the on-campus Respiratory Therapy Diploma program – with no assessment required to receive them.

“All students have to do is be admitted to the program and then enrol, and they’ll receive a $2,000 credit against their account,” says Gordon Down, Student Awards and Financial Aid director. “As new student enrolments come on, we’re applying a grant.”

Indigenous students interested in pursuing the Practical Nursing Diploma program in Williams Lake or the Master of Nursing – Nurse Practitioner program at the Kamloops campus can receive $5,000 in grants per program year, with a maximum of $10,000.

“With the market being where it’s at in terms of career opportunities, combined with the opportunity to get thousands of dollars per year off of your education, it’s probably never been a better time to consider these programs,” Down adds.

Funding is planned to support the cost of these grants in a qualifying program between September 1, 2023, and October 1, 2025. TRU has disbursed more than $500,000 toward these grant opportunities since the Priority Health grants launched this fall.

Program applications are now open for the fall 2024 semester.

