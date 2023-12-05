Sustainability conference aims for solutions

KAMLOOPS – Recognized nationally and internationally for its sustainability initiatives and achievements, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) invites the campus and local communities to a conversation on sustainability and resilience.

Taking place in February 2024, the three-day Livable Cities, Collaborative Communities Sustainability Conference brings together diverse stakeholders, including Indigenous knowledge keepers, local residents, non-governmental organizations, students and researchers. Registrations are open for anyone interested in attending (early bird rates are available until Dec. 21).

Keynote speakers Dr. Mike Flannigan (BC Innovation Research Chair in Predictive Services, Emergency Management and Fire Science at TRU), Dr. Suzanne Simard (leader of The Mother Tree Project and professor in the Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences at the UBC), and Seth Klein (author and director of strategy of the Climate Emergency Unit) lead discussions on the challenges facing our cities, including climate change.

The conference also looks at the progress of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by 193 countries of the United Nations General Assembly in 2015. Discussions centre around the call-to-action to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all by 2030.

“A key goal of Livable Cities, Collaborative Communities, is to improve and develop local connections between individuals, groups and institutions — including TRU and the city — who are actively working on sustainability and resilience issues,” says Douglas Booth, dean of the Faculty of Adventure, Culinary Arts and Tourism, and chair of the conference steering committee one.

This is the first in a three-part series of Livable Cities, Collaborative Communities Sustainability Conferences, spanning three years. The inaugural event sets the stage for follow-up conferences in 2025 and 2026, where the work on sustainability and resilience continues to move forward.

Register today.

Dates: Thurs., Feb. 22 to Sat., Feb. 24, 2024

Location: TRU Kamloops campus, Campus Activity Centre

Contact:

Douglas Booth, Dean, Faculty of Adventure, Culinary Arts and Tourism

250-819-4514