TRU World wraps up 40th anniversary celebrations with new scholarships

KAMLOOPS — Memories, milestones and new scholarships for international students — TRU World’s 40th anniversary celebrations in 2023 have reflected back on four decades of change and are now looking toward the future.

As the year-long celebrations wrap up, TRU World is announcing the creation of new scholarships for international students. This aligns with the university’s ongoing efforts to make international education more accessible and foster academic excellence through the creation of scholarships and financial awards.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the community for their invaluable support throughout Thompson Rivers University’s 40th year of international excellence and innovation. Your contributions have been instrumental in our success. We eagerly anticipate the next chapter, where we will continue to strive for innovation and empower our students to thrive in a changing world,” said TRU Vice-President International Baihua Chadwick.

The year’s celebrations kicked off in spring with the in-person return of IDays, a vibrant event that highlights the diversity that is integral to TRU’s campus community. As the year comes to an end, TRU is bringing together a distinguished group of guests, staff, students, faculty, alumni and partners to share stories, contribute memories and acknowledge the people who have played a pivotal role in elevating TRU’s global presence and reputation.

“This milestone is a testament to TRU World’s unwavering commitment to fostering global perspectives, nurturing talent, and shaping the leaders of tomorrow. I applaud TRU World for its dedication to academic excellence, cultural diversity, and a shared vision of a better future,” said Cyndi McLeod, CEO Canada, Global University Systems and former CEO TRU World.

The influence that TRU World has had, not just on the university campus, but in the communities TRU serves, is evident in the final event for the 40th anniversary, this year’s Santa Claus Parade on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 4 p.m. in downtown Kamloops. This year’s theme is A World of Celebration.