TRU fosters collaborations with Mexican universities

KAMLOOPS — Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is expanding its international academic relations with its latest signing of three Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with prominent Mexican institutions.

TRU President Dr. Brett Fairbairn, Vice-President International Baihua Chadwick and Chadwick’s Special Advisor Colin Doerr, recently travelled to Mexico City, Querétaro, San Miquel de Allende, Guanajuato City and León to strengthen partnerships in the region. They met with key stakeholders, including the Mexican secretariat of public education, the federal government authority overseeing national education policy and AMEXCID, an international co-operation agency.

“I am impressed by TRU’s new partners in the state of Guanajuato, and particularly by their commitment to internationalization. These partnerships will open interesting opportunities in new fields for TRU faculty and students. In future I expect to see more Canadians experience Guanajuato, and more Mexicans discover the Interior of B.C., because of the new relationships we have established,” said Fairbairn.

They updated their federal colleagues on TRU’s activities and identified areas of mutual interest for potential collaboration. Additionally, Fairbairn took the opportunity to explore the current environmental state of the Americas and the profound impacts of climate change. In a compelling speech delivered at the University of Guanajuato, he emphasized the responsibility of academic institutions in addressing this global challenge. The TRU delegation toured the campus and engaged with the Querétaro Universities Consortium led by the Universidad Politecnica de Santa Rosa Jaregui, further strengthening ties within the academic community.

“The selection of two institutions with characteristics that can match the programs and vocation of TRU such as the Technological University of San Miguel de Allende and the Technological University of Leon will lead to small steps in a relationship with long-term views and hoping that both the municipality of San Miguel de Allende with its multicultural tourism profile and Leon as a city of industrial, technological and business tourism will be a project that benefits the educational community of Guanajuato and Thompson Rivers University,” said Jorge Enrique Hernández Meza, Secretary of Education of the State of Guanajuato.

The three MOUs were signed with the Ministry of Education, Guanajuato State, Universidad Tecnológica de León and Universidad Tecnológica de San Miguel de Allende. These MOUs create opportunities for TRU to explore educational partnerships, facilitate short-term intensive and visiting student programs, and promote student exchanges. The signed agreements are a direct result of sustained collaboration and signal a prosperous partnership ahead.

“Through our global engagements, we not only celebrate our achievements but also embark on a journey of discovering best practices and nurturing a legacy of collaboration, innovation, and transformative experiences for students, staff, faculty and the Kamloops community,” said TRU Vice-President International Baihua Chadwick.

These MOUs and the delegation’s visit to central Mexico demonstrate TRU’s commitment to fostering global academic relations and enhancing the internationalization of our campus. By enabling exchanges and promoting collaborative initiatives, TRU continues to broaden the horizons of its students and faculty while establishing new opportunities for mutual growth and understanding.

