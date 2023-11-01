TRU’s seriously amazing alumni

What does an Olympian, a premier and a biomolecular scientist all have in common? They are all TRU alumni and they are all seriously amazing! But they aren’t the only ones.

“With over 100,000 alumni worldwide it can be a challenge for TRU Alumni to give every one of our seriously amazing alumni the love and recognition they deserve, so we are launching the “Our Alumni are Seriously Amazing” video and contest to highlight some of the incredible people doing incredible things,” says Dustin McIntyre, Alumni manager.

From Nov. 1-22, TRU alumni are encouraged to broadcast their own success stories on social media and enter the Alumni’s department’s seriously amazing giveaway. Along with broadcasting their amazing success stories, alumni have an opportunity to win fabulous prizes. Winners will be contacted via email Nov. 29.

TRU Alumni Seriously Amazing

TRU Alumni, Seriously Amazing Survey (surveymonkey.ca)