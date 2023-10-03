TRU invites community to fall Open House

KAMLOOPS – How do you rappel down a building? How realistic is a nursing simulation manikin?

This year’s fall Open House at Thompson Rivers University is bigger and better than ever, and everyone from the community and the region is welcome to experience what TRU has to offer.

Students considering TRU, families of all ages, community members and alumni are invited to the Kamloops campus for a day of exploration, education and connection on Saturday, Oct. 21.

With 15 buildings open across campus and over 100 displays, booths and interactive activities, there is something for everyone. Prospective students will find an application station where they can apply for free. They can also tour campus, residences and learning spaces.

Community members, families and alumni can experience interactive drop-in sessions, including hydrogen rocket launches, nursing manikin demonstrations, adventure studies students rappelling from buildings and the physics and chemistry magic show. Visitors can stop by the Fun Zone for treats, tattoos and games. Kamloops’ favourite clown, Uncle Chris, and Wolfie, TRU’s mascot, will be there to join in on the fun.

Faculties, programs and student services across campus are available to provide information and answer questions. There will be food trucks, on-campus food services and complimentary coffee and donuts, as well as giveaways throughout the day, including an iPad, AirPods, TRU merchandise and a full semester’s tuition credit.

This event is free, and registration is strongly encouraged. Go to tru.ca/openhouse to register and see the complete event schedule.

Date and time:

Saturday, Oct. 21

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Check-in opens at 9 a.m.; the Open House kick-off follows at 9:30 a.m.

Location:

TRU Kamloops – 805 TRU Way

Check-in/Open House headquarters is located outside of the Campus Activity Centre

*Parking on campus is free during Open House

Contact:

Amy Watters, Programs and Events Coordinator

Future Students, Thompson Rivers University

250-371-5985 | [email protected]