Amaircare donates air purifiers to go to at-risk groups through TRU

KAMLOOPS– Wildfire activity in British Columbia — and the smoke it generates — has put the health and well- being of millions of people at risk. To help bring clean air to at-risk people in Kamloops, BC, Canadian company Amaircare is partnering with the Sustainability Office at Thompson Rivers University (TRU).

Amaircare has donated 12 of their air purifiers, 3000 model, along with replacement filters, to TRU Professor Michael Mehta and recent TRU retiree Karl Fultz to distribute to care homes and other institutional environments with older residents, children and at-risk individuals. This donation is valued at more than $10,000.

In consultation with Amaircare, Mehta and Fultz will develop a list of recipients in the community. With the help of student sustainability ambassadors, they plan to distribute these high-quality HEPA filters in the coming weeks.

Mehta believes “HEPA filtration is the best way to keep indoor air quality within safe levels. It is quiet, efficient, cost-effective, and has proven health protecting benefits.”

Aadil Mohammed from Amaircare states, “Our hearts go out to our fellow Canadians who have been affected by the tragic wildfires. At Amaircare, we believe that clean air is a basic human right, and we are dedicated to making it a reality for everyone. We are pleased to announce the donation of our cutting-edge air purifiers to vulnerable areas affected by the wildfires.

“Clean air is critical for both physical and emotional health, and we are honoured to collaborate with Professor Mehta and Mr. Fultz from Thompson Rivers University to guarantee that these purifiers reach those in greatest need. Together, we stand in solidarity with our fellow Canadians, overcoming this hardship and growing stronger.”

Contact:

Dr. Michael Mehta, Professor, Department of Environment, Culture, and Society

Thompson Rivers University

[email protected] | 250-852-7275

Aadil Mohammed, Senior Manager

Amaircare

[email protected] | 905-565-9488