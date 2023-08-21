Dance with the (country) star at Williams Lake Fundraising Gala

WILLIAMS LAKE—Canadian country music superstar, CCMA winner and Juno Award nominee Aaron Pritchett headlines A Night Under the Stars, Thompson Rivers University’s Williams Lake Fundraising Gala.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Williams Lake Fundraising Gala brings together more than 150 people for a spectacular semi-formal affair that benefits TRU Williams Lake students through scholarships, bursaries and financial awards. In the past eight years, this event has raised more than $150,000 for student support through TRU Grit Student Awards.

Pritchett brings his characteristic down-home charm to the event, and will perform hits from his timeless catalogue, including songs like Better When I Do and When a Momma’s Boy Meets a Daddy’s Girl. Born and raised in British Columbia, Pritchett continues to call BC home after 23 years on the country music scene, and has 25 British Columbia Country Music Awards to his credit.

‘I am so excited to perform at the gala in October,’ says Pritchett. ‘It will be a fun night with some great country music, and all to benefit a good cause. I couldn’t ask for more!’

In addition to live music and dancing, attendees at A Night Under the Stars will be treated to cocktails, fine dining and a live auction to support TRU’s fund-a-need initiative.

Tickets to the Fundraising Gala are $120 per person, $960 per table of eight, or $1,500 for a patron table. Visit tru.ca/williamslake/gala for more information.

Event details

A Night Under the Stars – Williams Lake Fundraising Gala

Saturday, Oct. 14

TRU Williams Lake Auditorium, 1210 Western Ave., Williams Lake, BC

Cocktails 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m., live music 9 p.m.

The TRU Williams Lake campus is on T’éxelcemc territory within Secwepemcúl’ecw, the traditional and unceded territory of the Secwépemc.

