Wildfire evacuations delay TRU Williams Lake Indigenous exhibit

WILLIAMS LAKE — The Witness Blanket exhibit, originally slated to open on Monday, Aug. 21 at the Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Williams Lake campus, has been postponed until further notice.

Delivery of the travelling art piece has been affected by wildfires in the community of Fort Smith in Northwest Territories.

TRU will send a notification out when a new opening date is confirmed.

