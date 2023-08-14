Becoming the best through connections

TRU Gaglardi alum Adil Hosenbocus has made a name for himself over the past 15 years as a chartered professional accountant. When it comes to the secret of success for the two-time Kamloops This Week Best of Kamloops award winner, there is one word that keeps repeating: connections.

His career began at BDO Canada LLP and continued at Tombe Herrington Chartered Professional Accountants LLP before he took a leap of faith to start his own accounting firm, Hosenbocus & Co. Chartered Professional Accounts, in February. To date, Hosenbocus’s client roster is comprised of existing connections and word-of-mouth referrals. His company website hasn’t even launched yet and he has already had to hire a new staff member. Not that you’ll hear him complaining — this problem is a good one to have.

Attending the Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics at TRU was integral in establishing a network foundation, he says.

“One of the reasons I’ve been able to see such rapid scale growth is because of the connections I made while at TRU,” says Hosenbocus, sitting in the light-filled boardroom of his penthouse office suite at 1100?235 First Ave. “Maintaining these connections was huge because they enabled me to reach my goals so fast.”

The small class sizes at TRU helped to develop a close-knit community of peers. If problems with coursework arose, professors were available to assist firsthand. When asked if he thinks he would have had such fast success if he had gone to a larger school in a more populated city where such student-to-professor engagement is less common, Hosenbocus’s response is definitive: no.

During his time as a BBA student, he built connections with the Kamloops business community through the university’s co-op program. Initially, his co-op term at BDO was for one semester but when invited to extend his placement, Hosenbocus accepted with the support of his professors – even though it affected his graduation date. That decision was an integral step in his successful career in accounting, as BDO offered Hosenbocus a full-time job following his graduation in 2011.

His lengthy co-op proved doubly beneficial when it came time to begin his CPA designation, which requires 30 months of work experience before writing the qualifying exam. Through the co-op, he completed 16 months of relevant experience while mid-degree, enabling a fast track through the program.

“If you have the opportunity to do a full year co-op, take it,” Hosenbocus says. “Don’t get hung up on pushing your graduation date because co-ops often lead to permanent job offers. I wouldn’t be where I am without TRU and the support I got as a student there.”

His advice to current students: take advantage of all the opportunities provided.

“TRU is doing everything right to bring opportunities to campus, so it’s up to students to take advantage of them. Get out there and meet people. Go to the TRU accounting nights events. If you attend, you’re instantly a step ahead when it comes to applying for jobs. Hiring managers remember conversations with students at these events, and even if I’m not hiring, I’ve made recommendations to colleagues who may be. These are great opportunities to have natural conversations — I’m not expecting students to come and talk to me about accounting, I want to get to know you and make a connection,” he says. And he’s true to his word: his newest hire is a TRU MBA student.

Business school grads may wonder, what is the golden ticket to acing an interview? Hosenbocus’s award-winning opinion is quite refreshing. He doesn’t need you to be perfect, and expects other hiring managers feel the same. The best skill a new grad can bring to an interview is enthusiasm and a willingness to learn. Skills can be taught and professional development involves lifelong learning. Presenting a genuine version of yourself wins every time.

His advice for someone wanting to take the leap and start their own business?

“You won’t be able to do it unless you try. It’s going to be hard work. I’m not working for anyone, but these past five months I’ve been working harder than ever. Ensure you have a strong support group, in your team and in your family and friends.”

The hard work of these past few months has paid off for Hosenbocus and this year, his Best of Kamloops wins are even sweeter with his new-found Hosenbocus & Co. team to celebrate with.

“Last year I won best accountant, but to also win best accounting firm this year was amazing because it’s about the company. I couldn’t do it without my team.”

For more information about Hosebocus & Co. Chartered Professional Accountants, follow them on Instagram at @hosenbocuscpa. To learn more about taking your first step toward a career in accounting, visit the Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics at https://www.tru.ca/gaglardi.html