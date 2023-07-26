TRU students benefit from future skills grant

KAMLOOPS – A new grant from the BC government will give Thompson Rivers University (TRU) students the skills and opportunities they need for in-demand careers in a rapidly evolving job market.

Available to British Columbians aged 19 and older, the StrongerBC future skills grant program provides financial support to TRU students pursuing eligible Open Learning programs, including the Business Skills Supervisor Certificate, the Certificate in Entrepreneurial Skills 1, the Certificate in Entrepreneurial Skills 2 and the Event Management Certificate.

“TRU Open Learning programs and courses are perfect for anyone who needs flexibility while pursuing their educational goals,” says Matthew Dyck, associate director of Student Engagement and Experience, Open Learning. “Whether you are a working professional, caretaker, or any other learner with a busy life, you can create a study schedule that works for you.”

With a lifetime maximum of $3,500 per student, the grant covers eligible course costs at TRU, enabling students to achieve their career goals and enhance their skills.

“We are excited about this amazing opportunity for students to have potentially an entire certificate funded,” says Dyck. “We want learners to know that we have a hard-working team that is here to support learners as they embark on their educational pathway. We offer digital resources, live virtual orientation days and real-time chat services to answer any questions that students have.”

For more information about the StrongerBC future skills grant, and its eligible programs, visit https://www.tru.ca/awards/government-programs/strongerbc-future-skills-grant.html. Funding provided by the Government of Canada through the Province of British Columbia.

Contact:

Kim Van Haren, Communications Content Specialist, Thompson Rivers University

778-471-8389 | [email protected]