TRU-CANSSI partnership boosts data science program

KAMLOOPS – Thompson Rivers University (TRU) has partnered with the Canadian Statistical Sciences Institute (CANSSI) to broaden and deepen its relationship with Canada’s statistics and data science community. The partnership is an important step in building a robust data science program at TRU.

Hosted at Simon Fraser University, CANSSI brings together statisticians and statistics departments from more than 30 universities across Canada. With a focus on fostering collaborative research and innovation, CANSSI acts as a catalyst for discovery within data science.

“I’m excited about the opportunities that our participation in CANSSI will open up to our students, post-doctoral fellows and faculty,” says TRU Faculty of Science Dean Dr. Greg Anderson.

“Our participation allows us access to various forms of support, funding and interdisciplinary collaboration that are important for TRU as we continue to develop our programming in statistics and data science.”

The partnership is already benefiting TRU’s Faculty of Science by providing funds toward a summer conference on statistics and data at the Kamloops campus. CANSSI supports smaller institutions in building up their programs.

“TRU statisticians Jabed Tomal and Erfanul Hoque initiated contact with CANSSI and secured financial support from them for a statistics conference at TRU this August,” says Suzanne Feldberg, chair of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at TRU.

CANSSI also supports leadership development and research opportunities for statisticians and students from traditionally underrepresented groups through its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion program.

Dr. Jabed Tomal, Associate Professor, Faculty of Science

250-828-5210 | [email protected]