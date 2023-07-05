TRU invites community to campus

KAMLOOPS–Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is giving potential students, families and community members of all ages a chance to shake up their “staycation” this summer.

A variety of individual and group tours of the Kamloops campus are open to all during July and August. Everyone is invited to discover what’s new while revisiting the familiar.

For students starting their university journey this year or in the future, Prospective Student Tours highlight classroom spaces, study areas and campus life. Tours can be customized for a particular program of interest. Find out where students learn, live, eat and study and learn about a few of the events on campus and what TRU has to offer.

The Community Walking Tour showcases the university’s 50-year history, what’s new and what’s next on the beautiful 250-hectare Kamloops campus located on the traditional territory of the Secwépemc people. Community members and Cariboo College alumni curious about what has changed will see historic photos alongside recent transformations. Learn how the campus has changed, some facts about TRU, and some of the planned projects on this growing campus.

The Family Scavenger Hunt is an interactive, family-friendly activity that can be completed at any time and offers a great way to get moving and explore campus independently, on foot or by bike. The free tour package includes a fun fact sheet about the campus and its buildings, including some campus landmarks. All families are welcome, whether they have been to campus before or are exploring for the first time.

Tour times

One-hour Prospective Student Tours are offered Monday to Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well as on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m.

Community Walking Tours are 45 minutes long, Monday to Friday, at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. These tours are led by summer co-op student Kira Schmidt and assistant intern Jenny Mackay of the TRU Future Students Office.

Family Scavenger Hunt Tours are drop-in and can be done anytime.

Book a tour

Visit the TRU Future Students Tours and Events web page (tru.ca/tours) to book a Prospective Student Tour or Community Walking Tour. These tours must be booked a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

Booking is not required for the Family Scavenger Hunt. Pick up scavenger hunt packages at the Future Students Office (850 Sk’lep Trail) during office hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. Packages are also available for pickup on evenings and weekends from a labelled bin outside the office.

Contact:

Kira Schmidt, summer co-op student with TRU Future Students

[email protected] | 250-828-5006