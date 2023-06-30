June graduation marks 21 years of TRU-TUT international partnership

TIANJIN, CHINA – Last week, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) and Tianjin University of Technology (TUT) proudly celebrated the graduation of 79 students from TUT’s School of Management and TRU’s Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics. This partnership transcends borders, empowering graduates to become global citizens with the skills to thrive in a dynamic world.

In this decades-long partnership, students achieve their Bachelor of Business Administration and are taught in Chinese and English with the support of TUT and TRU faculty. Successful students receive a dual degree from both institutions.

Graduating students showed unwavering determination, resiliency and ambition as they graduated following studies marked by the adaptation to a digital environment.

“Our 21-year partnership stands as a testament to the power of transnational partnerships, showcasing how they can be creatively nurtured and developed. It is truly remarkable that many of TRU’s and TUT’s dedicated faculty and staff members, who have been with us since the inception of this collaboration, continue to contribute to its success,” said Baihua Chadwick, TRU’s Vice-President, International.

TRU faculty have taught 168 courses in Tianjin, China since 2003, with approximately eight faculty members sent annually. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, classes were successfully delivered synchronously via Zoom and Moodle, bridging the 15-hour time difference between campuses. TRU and TUT eagerly anticipate the return of faculty members to China in December 2023.

Joined by TUT President Professor Jijian Lian, TUT Vice-President of Academic and International Affairs Professor Shengyong Chen, Dean of the TUT School of Management Dr. Jingbin Wang and Director, Office of International Relations Fuchen Liu, the TRU team returned for the first in-person convocation since June 2019. It also marks the first time since December 2019 that TRU’s faculty could return in person to connect with students.

TRU President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Brett Fairbairn, Vice-President International, Baihua Chadwick, Lisa Lake, co-ordinator of International Programs and Partnerships at the Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics, and Emily Lu, TRU World Market service representative in China, travelled to Tianjin to celebrate student achievements, reconnect with the partner, and reaffirm TRU’s commitment to this transformative project.

In a moment of great significance, the TRU delegation, alongside TUT signatories, renewed the partnership agreement for nine more years, ensuring the continuation of this impactful collaboration and the graduation of future students. This renewed partnership continues access to TRU’s BBA program and faculty, offers reciprocal study abroad opportunities for TUT and TRU students, supports joint research endeavors, and facilitates TRU faculty’s teaching engagements at TUT.

Since 2003, this partnership has been a foundational element of TRU’s 40-year international education and leadership legacy. The steadfast leadership and support of Karen Tingting Kan and Ellen Ming Zheng from TUT, alongside TRU’s Baihua Chadwick and Lisa Lake, have been crucial to nurturing this resilient partnership. They have played instrumental roles in program administration, teaching, quality assurance, and coordination, ensuring its ongoing success.

As TRU celebrates four decades of international excellence and innovation, the acknowledgment of our global students and transformative partnerships is paramount. From our inception, TRU’s international operations have been driven by seeking visionary and impactful collaborators who share our commitment to shaping a connected world.

