TRU Alumni wins international award

TRU Alumni’s social media campaign, 12 Days of Alumni, has won a Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Circle of Excellence bronze medal in the category of Alumni Relations Initiatives. The awards recognize outstanding work in advancement and are open to 4,000 institutions across 27 countries.

“It’s an honour to win this award and be recognized internationally for our work, especially against schools like UCLA and University of Maryland,” said Dustin McIntyre, Alumni manager. “With over 100,000 alumni worldwide, it can be challenging to engage in a meaningful way, especially on social media, where users are bombarded with content. 12 Days of Alumni provided our alumni with incredible discounts and prizes but also showcased and engaged with alumni-owned businesses from TRU.”

The 12 Days of Alumni contest is a social media campaign with 12 days of giveaways from alumni-owned businesses and benefits partners. It was initially designed to promote alumni-owned businesses during the 2022 holiday season, and gather contact information from alumni, while educating them on the savings and business directory. The success of the campaign assures it will continue in the future.

Featured businesses

Kamloops Florist

Elm and Peony Events

Tumbleweed Toys

The Waffle Laundry and oddly ugly

True Outdoors

Tobilicious Kitchen

Western Canada Theatre

FUEL Kamloops

TRU WolfPack

Earls Kamloops

The Alumni website/app features over 50 benefits partners, providing business owners a chance to market their business and showcase their company. In early 2022, TRU Alumni launched its app and alumni-owned business directory as a way to stay in touch and promote businesses owned by alumni. More than 150 alumni-owned businesses have joined the directory so far, and 2,700 people have downloaded the app since early 2022. The number continues to rise.

CASE is a global non-profit supporting professionals in alumni relations, communications, development, marketing and advancement services.

