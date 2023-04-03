Craning begins for new East Village modular student housing

The on-site delivery and craning-in of the first modulars for new student housing at East Village starts this week.

The modular housing was fabricated off-site in a temperature-controlled factory by NRB Modular Solutions and is being transported to the site. Each of the 52 modules will be set on the foundation footprint by crane and joined together like building blocks to make one integrated building. Once the modules are in place, the joints will be sealed and weatherproofed.

Anyone on campus can watch the Lego-like assembly and see the building arise over the next 10 days by looking east from TRU, across Summit Drive to the site location next to East Village housing and parking.

Completion for the new modular four-storey, 80-room, 148-student bed building is set for the end of summer 2023, with occupancy in fall 2023.

This will be the first modular build of its kind at TRU with many advantages over traditional construction, including cost and timesaving benefits.

The BC government provided $10.85 million in funding, while TRU has contributed $7.91 million. Government is investing in this student housing project as part of Homes for BC, a 10-year housing plan to build 114,00 units throughout the province by 2028.