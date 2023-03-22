210699
Campus Life - Kamloops  

Minister of post-secondary education tours Kamloops campus

Power engineering students Natasha Bosse, left, and Sierra Neuls, right, had a chance to chat with BC Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson during her visit to the TRU Kamloops campus Monday.

From trades to science to health to culinary arts — BC Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson saw and heard from Thompson Rivers University (TRU) students while touring the Kamloops campus Monday.

The minister also met with university officials and learned more about TRU’s priorities, programs, student-centred learning and regional impact.

Discovering TRU

Respiratory Therapy student Ashley Salmen talks with TRU President Brett Fairbairn and BC Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson during the minister’s visit.

Robinson’s visit at TRU included a stop at the Industrial Training and Technology Centre where she visited with students in the power engineering shop and HVAC lab, including Women in Trades students.

With BC’s high demand for skilled tradespeople, the minister said there’s never been a better time for women to pursue a career in trades. She thanked the students for stepping up, rising to the challenge and choosing an industry that fosters rewarding careers for women.

The minister also visited the respiratory therapy clinic at the Ken Lepin Science Building, speaking with students in the diploma program about the benefits of their hands-on laboratory experience at TRU.

BC Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson chats with students while waiting to dine at Accolades.

Robinson, Ministerial Advisor Josipa Stojkovic and TRU’s executive team then made their way to the Accolades dining room, where they met with student ambassadors and were served lunch prepared by Culinary Arts student Brody Passmore and by alum and current faculty member Jeremy Keighley.

A contingent of TRU executives hosted the tour, including President Brett Fairbairn, Vice-President University Relations Brian Daly and Provost and Vice-President Academic Gillan Balfour.

Other TRU leaders present included Dean of Trades and Technology Baldev Pooni, Associate Deans of Science Kara Lefevre and Faheem Ahmed, BC Innovation Research Chair in Predictive Services, Emergency Management and Fire Science Mike Flannigan, Bachelor of Health Science Co-ordinator Dave Sheets and Respiratory Therapy Chair Mike Lemphers.

