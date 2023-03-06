Day of Giving exceeds goal by $6,100

TRU’s sixth annual Day of Giving raised $54,095 for TRU students at the Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses last week, surpassing the goal of raising $48,000 in 48 hours.

A total of 116 donors — including alumni, long-time individual supporters, organizations and new contributors — chose from a variety of funds to make their donation during the fundraiser, held March 2 and 3.

Organizers were amazed by the community’s generosity.

“The most rewarding thing about organizing this event is to see everyone come together and support TRU and its students,” says Diana Major, director of development, Annual Giving. “The collective support is the difference needed to bring new equipment to nursing and respiratory therapy or to grow the number of bursaries available to Indigenous students. Kamloops is such a giving community, and we are so grateful, and we want to thank everyone so much for their support and generosity.”

This year, donors gave generously to necessary equipment for TRU’s first-year nursing and respiratory therapy students, the TRU Community Legal Clinic, the Williams Lake campus and student financial aid.

What donors said

“I like to help make student’s concerns about finances lighter whenever possible!” — Susie Reiter

“Our son Brett graduated from the Respiratory Therapy program. I know firsthand the support that the students need to complete this intensive career choice.” — Lori De Frias, in honour of Brett De Frias

“I believe in the transformational power of education and the impact that TRU has on its students. Its commitment is far-reaching. This support makes a difference to those served by TRU and opens the doors wider for more individuals to walk through in the pursuit of their dreams.” — Jeff Sodowsky

“TRU students are worth it!” — Christina Duquette

“Our daughter, Avery, was recruited from Ontario to play for the women’s volleyball team. TRU was a great place for her to learn in a safe and caring environment, to make and play along lifelong friends, and grow into the person she is today. Without this opportunity, she would not be on her pathway to medicine. This is our way of giving back.” — Stephen Pottle

“I am a former staff of TRU, now retired. I saw my sister go through her nurse’s training at BCIT many years ago. Nurses need our support and they work many shifts — my husband passed away June 2022 and he applauded the caring he received from nursing staff.” — Anonymous

“I believe it is important for those who are able to contribute, if possible, to the well-being of our university.” — Anthony Muzillo

While Day of Giving 2023 is over, TRU students need support year-round. For more ways to donate, visit tru.ca/giving.