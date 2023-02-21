Day of Giving begins March 2

TRU is counting down to the 2023 Day of Giving. This year, the community has 48 hours to raise $48,000 in support of TRU students.

From 12:01 a.m. on Thurs., March 2 through to 11:59 p.m. on Fri., March 3, supporters are invited to donate to a TRU cause of their choosing. One of this year’s key causes provides essential tools for health-care students.

“Funds raised enable students in their first year to get the tools they need to be successful for the rest of their program,” says Lindsay Wetterstrand, assistant teaching professor in the Respiratory Therapy program. “So we’re looking to raise enough funds to outfit the first-year classes in respiratory therapy and nursing.”

The nursing kit includes a blood pressure cuff, penlight, stethoscope and bandage scissors, while the respiratory therapy kit includes a high-quality stethoscope with accessories. These are essential items that serve students throughout their time at university and beyond.

Kits show students they are valued

“You know, I think we’re in a time where there’s a heavy feeling in health care and as new students coming into the health-care system, it’s really important to let them feel like they belong, that they’re needed and that they’re wanted,” says Tess Russell, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing student.

Supporters are also encouraged to give to TRU’s Williams Lake campus and to TRU Law’s Community Legal Clinic, which provides legal assistance and advice to those who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford it.

Financial support for students is also, as always, a crucial area of need. No matter what fund donors choose, the money will have a big impact on a student’s life.

New this year: Text to Give

On March 2 and 3, donors can choose a cause and encourage family and friends to give along with them. Anyone interested can visit tru.ca/givingday or — new this year — Text to Give: text TRU to 41010 to donate $10.