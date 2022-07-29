Anne Kang visits Williams Lake campus

Anne Kang, BC’s Minister for Advanced Education and Skills Training, visited TRU’s Williams Lake campus Thursday to learn more about TRU’s programs, partnerships and role in supporting student and community needs.

She also held an informal meeting with students to hear about their learning experiences, and met with electrical contractors who are working on converting a room to a Nursing Simulation Lab for the TRU nursing program. Kang was also interested to learn more about Williams Lake’s support for in-demand occupations identified in BC’s labour market outlook, including jobs in trades and healthcare.

A contingent of TRU executives hosted the tour, including President Brett Fairbairn, VP University Relations Brian Daly, and Dean of Trades and Technology Baldev Pooni. The minister was be accompanied on her visit by Assistant Deputy Minister Nicola Lemmer and Executive Assistant Jocelyn Fan.

Other TRU leaders present included Bryan Daly, associate dean in Williams Lake; Alison Sutherland-Mann, Continuing Education community co-ordinator; Geraldine Bob, co-ordinator of Indigenous Student Services; and Mark Nairn, the chair of TRU Grit, a community support group for the Williams Lake campus.

Presentations and discussions with the minister focussed on how TRU meets the needs of the Williams Lake community and students in the region, particularly Indigenous students, and how TRU supports post-COVID economic recovery in BC.

This week, Minister Kang made two announcements impacting TRU. On July 25, she announced new funding for community adult literacy programs in 128 communities across BC. TRU is a funding recipient, including Williams Lake.

On July 26 the Minister announced new pathway programs at 11 public post-secondary institutions, including TRU.