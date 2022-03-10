Day of Giving kicks off March 17

Every year the TRU Foundation holds a Day of Giving—a 36-hour fundraising event with the goal of raising $36,000 to bolster opportunities for students to thrive.

This year, Day of Giving runs from 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18 with opportunities to support awards and funds across all academic units and respond to emerging student needs.

Day of Giving typically exceeds its goal, raising $50,390 in 2020 and $61,700 in 2019 to support students. This year, the TRU Foundation and TRU Alumni are matching donations to areas of need.

“We encourage donations of any amount during Day of Giving and the collective support helps grow existing funds that support everything from emergency financial aid to equipment upgrades,” says Diana Major, director of annual giving.

Featured funds

Supporters can direct their donation to a fund of their choice, top-up their existing endowment or support a featured fund to help respond to the most pressing needs of the time:

World Relief Fund : Dollars raised assist TRU with emergency financial support for international students of all backgrounds impacted by the current war in Ukraine.

: Dollars raised assist TRU with emergency financial support for international students of all backgrounds impacted by the current war in Ukraine. Veterinary Technology Fund : Dollars raised support kennel upgrades for Veterinary Technology programs with a goal to purchase new cat condos and advance animal health.

: Dollars raised support kennel upgrades for Veterinary Technology programs with a goal to purchase new cat condos and advance animal health. Indigenous Education Fund: Dollars raised support reconciliation efforts in teaching, research and service, and help Indigenous students achieve their goals.

For every dollar donated, the TRU Foundation is donating $1 toward the cat condos to help Veterinary Technology with their equipment upgrades. TRU Alumni will match up to $5,000 donated by alumni to support World Relief.

Here’s what donors have said about the importance of giving back:

“I support TRU because our future is in the hands of TRU students. What we give now will come back to us in the form of competent, knowledgeable and dedicated practitioners in all disciplines and occupations, from plumbing to nursing. And with health care so much in focus right now, a contribution is guaranteed to make a difference.” – Dawn Mackenzie, Seasons Health Therapies-BC Interior “I support TRU because educational opportunities are beneficial to individuals and beneficial to the communities in which those educated individuals live!” -Karie Ghering, Windsor Plywood Kamloops “I support TRU because education is the societal foundation in which all great communities are built upon. TRU has been integral to the growth of my local community and my own personal development.” -Jordan Hirschmiller, BBA ’12 “I support TRU because I feel that it is vitally important that we help support youth prepare for the future of work combined with supporting our local communities. We value our longstanding partnership with TRU and the important work they deliver in partnership with our community. We have been excited to partner with TRU by supporting several programs including the Women in Trades Group, student bursaries and our co-op programs.” -Dave Maurer, RBC

On March 17 and March 18 donations can be made online at tru.ca/givingday or by calling 778-471-8469 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.