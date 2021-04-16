Research photos worth 1,000 words

Thompson Rivers University - Apr 16, 2021 / 8:50 am | Story: 331149
What does research look like?
As an open-access research university, Thompson Rivers University students and faculty have long been engaged in research. Whether that research involves rattlesnakes, cattle or community groups, data is collected and analyzed, and the results are used to make research-informed decisions.
But we don’t often get the chance to see research as it’s happening, so we launched the Worth 1,000 Words Research in Pictures contest to encourage faculty and student researchers to submit images that illustrate the research process.
Taking first place and winning a $500 prize is Sarah Bayliff’s image, Cutting Through the Fog:
The contest was adjudicated by TRU faculty members Donald Lawrence and Bruce Martin, as well as Emily Hope, Education and Public Programs Director for the Kamloops Art Gallery.
What the judges appreciated most about this year’s images is how well the photos and the captions work together to explain the research.
“The photos are compelling and the research is clearly articulated,” says Hope.
Of Bayliff’s winning photograph, the judges remarked at how perfectly the image and caption work together to assist the viewer in understanding the research, and in putting them there in the field.
In second place and taking home a $250 prize, the judges selected Nancy Van Wagoner’s Chondrite Normalized, which Martin described as “compelling, striking… an image that draws you in completely.”
We also asked our community to weigh in on their favourite submissions for the People’s Choice Award and a final $100 prize. Chloe Howarth took home first place in this category with her mesmerizing Snake Eyes photo:
People’s Choice Top 5
Snake Eyes by Chloe Howarth
Cutting Throughthe Fog by Sarah Bayliff
Utilizing Traditional Indigenous Knowledge for Ecosystem Repair by Brandon Williams
Wet and Wild Research: Using irrigation to increase soil carbon by Sarah Bayliff