A remarkable year for TRU research

When the coronavirus pandemic shut TRU’s campuses in March, many faculty and students were forced to pause or to redesign their ongoing research projects to ensure physical distancing.

Many of our researchers also jumped in to assist by adapting, changing and launching innovative projects to contribute knowledge designed to help us navigate through a pandemic and answer vitally important questions.

This eighth annual Report on Research is an online collection that highlights the groundbreaking research projects that have taken place at TRU in 2019-2020. This new, searchable space provides information about research successes, partnerships and student research opportunities.

“Throughout this pandemic, the significance and relevance of our university’s research enterprise has never been more important,” says Dr. Will Garrett-Petts, associate vice-president, Research and Graduate Studies.

“TRU recognizes research as a priority and as essential for enhancing the learning environment of our students, for providing exemplary training opportunities and for cementing our reputation as a high-quality open-access research university,” he says. “This report captures some of the most exciting research that has taken place at TRU in the past year.”