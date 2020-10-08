Law students are the future for reconciliation, minister says

Federal Minister of Justice David Lametti applauded TRU for its commitment to Truth and Reconciliation through its various initiatives and relationships with students and Ingenious leaders during an online event with law students.

Nearly 100 students from the Faculty of Law joined the virtual event Thursday to hear Lametti discuss important legal matters surrounding Indigenous law in Canada. The event was part of TRU’s Truth and Reconciliation Learning Days and a national virtual tour by the minister to meet with law schools.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir and Kwenem7íple7 (Councillor) Jeanette Jules opened the online event with a welcome to the territory. Their participation and that of other Secwépemc chiefs and leaders was appreciated.

TRU President Brett Fairbairn spoke near the opening of the virtual event, noting that TRU takes its role in this country’s reconciliation journey seriously, as an institution on unceded Secwépemc lands.

TRU is not the first community of researchers, teachers and learns on these lands, Fairbairn continued, adding that it is important to the university to respect the long history of learning associated with the place where it has operated for only a few generations.

Lametti remarked that the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) is a key part of the federal government’s work and part of his ministerial mandate.

He answered several questions from students on Indigenous legal issues in Canada. He pointed out that law students such as those in attendance are a critical part of the future of reconciliation. He also noted that these students are Canada’s future leaders, which is why he is always pleased to speak to students.

Fairbairn concluded: “Our work along the road to true reconciliation will take time, but Thompson Rivers University remains committed to doing the work necessary.”