Alumni & Friends gives $10K to support new students

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) alumni are paying it forward. The TRU Alumni & Friends Association is donating $10,000 to the First-Year Student Resiliency Fund, which has created new bursaries and awards to provide additional tuition support for students starting their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association typically hosts several annual events across the country to gather alumni, and is drawing from funds collected at past events to donate on behalf of TRU alumni.

“We want current students to know they are part of a big TRU family,” said Jordan Hirschmiller, co-chair of the TRU Alumni & Friends Association.

“Many of us benefited from awards when we were students, so we understand how impactful this can be. That feeling of support goes a long way and we want to provide that reassurance for today’s students.”

The donation from alumni follows a commitment from the TRU Foundation to provide $25,000 in matching funds and a personal donation of $10,000 from Airini, Dean of the Faculty of Education and Social Work.





“I was inspired by Dean Airini’s generous donation. Like so many members of the TRU community, she has consistently demonstrated a commitment to realizing the promise of education to empower people and strengthen communities. I want to support this promise too. The First-Year Student Resiliency Fund is a further example of how working together, putting people first, and starting from empathy is our strength. This pandemic has made this strength clear, and I hope we never lose sight of that going forward.” Alex McLellan, ’09 alum

Students beginning university this fall will have an experience unlike any incoming class, and many face financial challenges as a result of the pandemic. Remote learning, health risk, job insecurity, family loss, and isolation pose new obstacles for incoming students. The resiliency awards will offer one avenue for pandemic-related financial relief.

Anyone can contribute to the First-Year Student Resiliency Fund at tru.ca/limitless. Donating by Monday, Aug. 31 ensures funds will be available to students for the fall term. Your gift can be anything. It is worth everything.

Students can learn more about how to apply for bursaries, awards and scholarships, including the First-Year Student Resiliency Fund, at tru.ca/awards.

For more information on the fund, read the announcement here.